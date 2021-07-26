Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) PT Raised to $520.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $500.00 to $520.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $449.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.17.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $379.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $215.21 and a twelve month high of $417.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $344.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

