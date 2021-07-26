LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $16,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in LKQ by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $51.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.66.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

