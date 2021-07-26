Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$83.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$96.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total transaction of C$928,084.63.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$80.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$60.86 and a 1 year high of C$80.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.41%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.