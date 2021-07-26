Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Increased to C$103.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$96.00 to C$103.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LBLCF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

OTCMKTS:LBLCF traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.74. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,923. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $63.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.05.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.