Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.700-$27.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $67.30 billion-$68.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY21 guidance to $26.70-27.00 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $394.67.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $380.77 on Monday. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

