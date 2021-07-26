Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LZAGY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

