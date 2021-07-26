Loom Network (LOOM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.29 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $61.00 million and approximately $14.29 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.84 or 0.00049175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.37 or 0.00844084 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00084524 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.