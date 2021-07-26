Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires 210 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. FIL Ltd increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after buying an additional 40,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after buying an additional 5,206,764 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

