Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFG opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

