Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Grows Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.81, for a total transaction of $2,477,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,188 shares of company stock worth $82,899,294 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $359.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of -1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.88. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

