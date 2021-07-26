Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Invests $119,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 8.8% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

NFG stock opened at $51.14 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.