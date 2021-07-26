Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Makes New $621,000 Investment in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 129,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $102,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Armata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,196.29% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for the treatment of Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

