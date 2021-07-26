Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 435.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTX opened at $200.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $285.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,087. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

