Loop Capital Increases Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $150.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.40.

CROX opened at $131.29 on Friday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $136.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Crocs will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $3,948,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

