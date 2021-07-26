Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Wedbush

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $225.00. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LOW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.57.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $200.84 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $141.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

