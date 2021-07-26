Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) by 133.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.00% of Lument Finance Trust worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:LFT opened at $4.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 10.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

