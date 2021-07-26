Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Raised to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FTMNF opened at $8.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.09. Lundin Gold has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

