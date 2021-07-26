Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Position Reduced by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 79.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,517,975 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $85,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

In related news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $46.35 on Monday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

