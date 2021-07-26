Man Group plc Acquires 62,671 Shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 63.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,671 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,916,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after buying an additional 1,603,466 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,903,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after buying an additional 328,349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,470,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,422,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after buying an additional 851,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,810,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock opened at $28.18 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.