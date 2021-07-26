Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Man Group plc raised its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.20.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.