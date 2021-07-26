Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,508 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.15% of Comfort Systems USA worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $75.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $88.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.83.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,588. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

