Man Group plc Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,692 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.12% of Atkore worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Atkore by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $71.85 on Monday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.09. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.47.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 67.44%. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.