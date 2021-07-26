Man Group plc Has $4.34 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 74,137 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Generac by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,202,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Generac by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $449.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.15 and a 1 year high of $452.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

