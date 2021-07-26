Man Group plc Sells 11,117 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.34 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

