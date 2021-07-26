Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $149.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.74 and a 12-month high of $149.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.90.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

