Manning & Napier (MN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Get Manning & Napier alerts:

NYSE:MN opened at $8.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 3.06. Manning & Napier has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $8.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Manning & Napier stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Manning & Napier worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manning & Napier Company Profile

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Manning & Napier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manning & Napier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.