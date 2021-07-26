Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of MRETF stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $13.21.
About Martinrea International
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.