Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MRETF stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.66. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.