Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology reported sales of $727.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,578,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $287,104,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,738,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,020,000 after buying an additional 3,632,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,005,256,000 after buying an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,231,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,248,000 after buying an additional 2,575,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,510,000 after buying an additional 2,572,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

