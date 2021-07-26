Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,405,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 4th quarter valued at $2,301,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $249.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.53 and a 12-month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $4,098,856.32. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,058,766.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.78, for a total transaction of $2,703,659.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,183 shares of company stock worth $65,122,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

