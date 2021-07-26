Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires Shares of 6,888 Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO opened at $30.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.65. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDCO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

