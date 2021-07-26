Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $209,000 Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,055 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $132,344,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,597 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 453,286 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $47,590,000 after purchasing an additional 354,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 651,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $68,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.21. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $99,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,663 shares of company stock worth $6,588,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.33.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

