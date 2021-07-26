Maverick Capital Ltd. Invests $132,000 in Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Navistar International by 6.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,980,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,240,000 after acquiring an additional 244,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Navistar International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000,000 after buying an additional 77,676 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Navistar International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,131,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,869,000 after buying an additional 67,718 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Navistar International by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,627,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,677,000 after buying an additional 453,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Navistar International by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,613,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,045,000 after buying an additional 316,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. Navistar International Co. has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $45.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Navistar International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Navistar International Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NAV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navistar International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Navistar International Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.