Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,967 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $144.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.88 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.25.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.