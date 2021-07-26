Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 920 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 393.8% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX opened at $112.25 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.38 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.48.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $11,251,344.22. Insiders have sold a total of 413,004 shares of company stock worth $44,629,618 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

