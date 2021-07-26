MediShares (MDS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $170,329.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a total market cap of $6.03 million and $170,329.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediShares alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00049490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015634 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.57 or 0.00843395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00084525 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.