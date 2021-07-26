MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of MEGEF stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.88. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.