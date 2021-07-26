Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Colicity during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000.

COLIU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Colicity Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

