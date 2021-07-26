Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Makes New Investment in Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Leo Holdings Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter worth $4,228,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $483,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LHC stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

