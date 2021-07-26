Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Sells 11,098 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,098 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $24.52 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.99) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $1,176,838.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

