Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIIIU. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,647,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,162,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,703,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,872,000.

Shares of HIIIU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

