MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,858.37.

Several equities analysts have commented on MELI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $22.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,613.81. The stock had a trading volume of 337,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,539. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,455.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,205.67 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $952.22 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

