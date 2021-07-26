Merculet (MVP) Trading 54.8% Higher Over Last Week

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $340,389.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00037817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00113305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00132864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,219.16 or 1.00393750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.77 or 0.00815987 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

