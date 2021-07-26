Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel Purchases 38,300 Shares

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel purchased 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 726,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,943.68.

Shares of MNO stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

About Meridian Mining UK Societas

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

