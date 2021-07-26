Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel Purchases 38,300 Shares

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Director Charles Louis Riopel purchased 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,384.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 726,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$348,943.68.
Shares of MNO stock opened at C$0.49 on Monday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.
About Meridian Mining UK Societas
Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?
Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Mining UK Societas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.