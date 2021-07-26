Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.95. The company had a trading volume of 396,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,874. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.17. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 14.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $717,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $938,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock worth $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 57.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $24,979,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,904,000 after acquiring an additional 38,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

