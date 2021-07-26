MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. MGM Growth Properties reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGP opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

