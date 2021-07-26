MIB Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $401,425.91 (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $401,425.91 and approximately $20.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00029223 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00024792 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 421,158,181 coins and its circulating supply is 143,856,253 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

