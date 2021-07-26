Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Raised by Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.

Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 105.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.1% of Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microsoft from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

