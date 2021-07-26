Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 625.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 179,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,825 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.60. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.