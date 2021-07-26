Millennium Management LLC Acquires 49,870 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Globe Life worth $22,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Globe Life by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $93.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.39 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.41.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,904.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $1,394,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at $78,126,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $18,516,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

