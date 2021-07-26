Millennium Management LLC Has $24.39 Million Holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,362 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 215,855 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Heartland Financial USA worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

